As Russian troops advance, Kharkiv residents are determined to stay in the city
Two years since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian border city of Kharkiv prepares for a long war by building entire school systems underground.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Two years since Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian border city of Kharkiv prepares for a long war by building entire school systems underground.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.