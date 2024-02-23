© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Margaret Murray Washington pioneered women's education

Published February 23, 2024 at 5:40 AM MST

Margaret Murray Washington was the third wife of educator and author Booker T. Washington and a pioneer in the education of women.

We speak with Sheena Harris-Hayes, associate professor of history at Auburn University and author of the book, “Margaret Murray Washington: The Life and Times of a Career Clubwoman,” about her life and legacy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate