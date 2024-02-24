Week in politics: Roe v. Wade and the presidential race; 2 years of Russia's invasion
Reverberations of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn federal abortion protections are likely to figure into November's elections.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Reverberations of the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn federal abortion protections are likely to figure into November's elections.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.