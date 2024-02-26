The official running Michigan's primary recalls efforts to overturn the 2020 vote
Ahead of Tuesday's primary, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michigan Secretary of State Joceyln Benson about protecting poll workers from harassment.
Copyright 2024 NPR
