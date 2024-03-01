President Biden has not wavered in his public support for Israel's war
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Stephen Walt of the Harvard Kennedy School about President Biden's steadfast support for Israel and its political implications.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Stephen Walt of the Harvard Kennedy School about President Biden's steadfast support for Israel and its political implications.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.