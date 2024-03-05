© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema retires from Senate

By Claudia Grisales
Published March 5, 2024 at 3:47 PM MST

A key player in the Senate's bipartisan negotiations is leaving. In a video, Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat turned independent senator from Arizona, said she'll retire from the Senate.

Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.

