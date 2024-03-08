© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AMC is cashing in on a strong return to theaters

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published March 8, 2024 at 4:10 PM MST

With sold out screenings of Dune: Part Two, and new edition of their popular Nicole Kidman ads and loyalty subscription program, AMC is trying to build a new cinemagoing culture.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate