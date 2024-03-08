© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden tries again on his economy message in his State of the Union

By Asma Khalid
Published March 8, 2024 at 4:03 PM MST

President Biden is having a tough time convincing people that he's taking care of the economy. He took another crack at this in the State of the Union.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate