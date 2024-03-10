© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The rise of 'cubicle comedians'

By Jordan-Marie Smith
Published March 10, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT

Creators are raking in millions of views as they poke fun at the trauma and humor of U.S. workplace culture. A look at their popularity and what it means that the top comedians are Black.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate