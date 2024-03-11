Journaling project keeps a record of COVID-19 pandemic

Four years ago this week, the country shut down as the coronavirus pandemic spread rapidly. People’s lives changed overnight.

The Pandemic Journaling Project captures what was happening in people’s lives and how they experienced this time of uncertainty and anxiety.

Katherine Mason, an anthropology professor at Brown University, co-founded the Pandemic Journaling Project with Sarah Willen, an anthropology professor at the University of Connecticut.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mason about what the project tells us about the pandemic and how important it is to have a record of this time.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.