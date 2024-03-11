© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The process to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell in Republican leadership has begun

Published March 11, 2024 at 3:12 AM MDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota about Senate Republicans' pursuit of a successor to Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate