Native American shelter director calls for more culturally competent support

A Native American homeless service provider is calling for more to be done to help the Native American homeless community.

Derrick Belgarde is executive director of the Chief Seattle Club, a Native-led housing and human services agency in Seattle. He says more “culturally competent” support is needed to help Native Americans feel like they have a place in the system.

Until just last month, the Chief Seattle Club was set to close down, but fortunately received a last-minute funding boost to remain open — a vital lifeline to those experiencing homelessness. Native Americans have one of the highest rates of homelessness in the country but account for only 1.5% of North America’s population.

Belgard, who himself experienced homelessness and issues with substance use 15 years ago, joins host Deepa Fernandes to talk about causes and fixes to the crisis.

