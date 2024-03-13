In new novel '2054', technology is advancing, but is humanity able to catch up?
In the new book 2054, Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman imagine how the singularity might threaten America and the world 30 years from now.
Copyright 2024 NPR
In the new book 2054, Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman imagine how the singularity might threaten America and the world 30 years from now.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.