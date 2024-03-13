Vince Staples' new Netflix show is an offbeat look at life, Los Angeles, and fame

Vince Staples has been in the game for a while.

And if you’ve been following his career – the Vince Staples you know and love might look different from the Vince Staples of today.

There’s the underground rapper, thechart-toppingrapper, and finally, the actor.

All those versions of himself come together in a new Netflix series: “The Vince Staples Show.”It’sa fictionalized account of his life – a comedic and sometimes dark look at hip-hopculture, life in Los Angeles, and the trappings of fame.

