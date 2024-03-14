© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Formerly homeless college student in Colorado finally has a place to call his own

KUNC | By Emma VandenEinde
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:14 AM MDT

More than a million-and-a-half college students in America are homeless. One college student experiencing homelessness in Colorado found support.

Copyright 2024 KUNC
Emma VandenEinde

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate