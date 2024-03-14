© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Regulators push Boeing as its safety troubles mount

Published March 14, 2024 at 6:40 AM MDT

Boeing’s reputation continues its steep descent. Just this week, a 787 Dreamliner suddenly dipped mid-flight, injuring dozens of passengers. Meanwhile, federal safety regulators are pressing the airline manufacturer over failed audits and a lack of proper camera footage and documentation.

We get the latest with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

