Have you ever wished your pineapple was smaller? It's now a reality
Del Monte Foods debuted its Honeyglow pineapple earlier this week. It's about half the size of a traditional pineapple, and only weighs about 1.5 to 2 pounds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
