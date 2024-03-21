A look back at Freaknik, Atlanta's iconic HBCU spring break party of the 80s and 90s
A new documentary on Hulu examines Freaknik, which helped put Atlanta's Hip Hop culture on the map but then fizzled out in the late 90s.
