NPR in Idaho
'Disproven': Trump hired Ken Block to investigate election fraud in 2020. He didn't find anything

Published March 21, 2024 at 7:40 AM MDT

In November 2020, the Trump campaign hired data analyst Ken Block to investigate allegations of voter fraud and prove they were true. Block dug into the data and found that none of the fraud claims were valid and no widespread fraud cost Trump the election.

Block writes about his work in the new book “Disproven: My Unbiased Search for Voter Fraud for the Trump Campaign, the Data that Shows Why He Lost, and How We Can Improve Our Elections.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks to Block.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

