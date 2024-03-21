© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.

Investigation questions Israel's narrative about journalists killed by missile strike

Published March 21, 2024 at 6:52 AM MDT

An Israeli missile strike killed two journalists in early January. At the time, Israel claimed the two were affiliated with terrorist groups, but a visual investigation by the Washington Post tells a very different story.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Washington Post’s Elyse Samuels about the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate