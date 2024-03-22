Outgoing HUD chief on why finding a decent place to live is a challenge for many
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to outgoing HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, who reflects on her tenure and her vision for the future of American housing.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to outgoing HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, who reflects on her tenure and her vision for the future of American housing.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.