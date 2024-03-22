Russian troops advance on towns in eastern Ukraine, where some residents remain
Some Ukrainians are spending their days under the fire of advancing Russian troops. We meet some of the last residents of an eastern Ukrainian town.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Some Ukrainians are spending their days under the fire of advancing Russian troops. We meet some of the last residents of an eastern Ukrainian town.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.