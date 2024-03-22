What climate justice could look like for an island threatened by rising seas

The small island nation of Tuvalu is among one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise. Its neighbor, Australia, has offered to allow climate migration for some Tuvaluans. But many natives there don’t want to leave.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Taukiei Kitara, a founding member of the Tuvalu Climate Action Network, about what could be more meaningful for climate justice.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

