Why one asylum officer says so many migrants are coming to the border, amid tougher screenings

Published March 22, 2024 at 6:11 AM MDT

The compromise bill to avoid a government shutdown includes more money for border agents. But asylum officers say recent restrictions on asylum screenings have made their jobs harder.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Michael Knowles, a longtime asylum officer and spokesperson for the Union of American Federation of Government Employees Council 119 about the budget deal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

