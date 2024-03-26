© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Apple's latest iOS (17.4) is preventing our livestreams from playing. We suggest you download the free Boise State Public Radio app & stream us there while we work to troubleshoot the issue.

Supreme Court looks at abortion pill mifepristone

Published March 26, 2024 at 6:11 AM MDT

The Supreme Court hears oral arguments Tuesday in a case about mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, which make up about half of abortions in the U.S.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Linda D. & Timothy J. O’Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy and co-faculty director of the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown Law School.

Pharmacists across the country are following the case. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration began allowing pharmacies to fill prescriptions for mifepristone. CVS and Walgreens recently announced they’ll dispense the pill where it’s legal. And some independent pharmacies across the country have also been doing so.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mayur Dev, head pharmacist at Fairmont Pharmacy in Phoenix, which dispenses the pill.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate