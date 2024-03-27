Israelis hesitantly return to Sderot
Almost everyone fled Sderot, the biggest city invaded by Hamas attackers on Oct. 7. Now most have returned, soldiers are guarding schools, and residents are traumatized and insecure.
Almost everyone fled Sderot, the biggest city invaded by Hamas attackers on Oct. 7. Now most have returned, soldiers are guarding schools, and residents are traumatized and insecure.
