The coordinated effort to fight DEI

Published March 27, 2024 at 6:40 AM MDT

Alabama last week became the 11th state to pass a law banning diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public schools, universities and other institutions. Anti-DEI measures have been introduced in 28 states nationwide since last year.

New York Times investigative reporter Nicholas Confessore accessed some internal emails and documents from conservative think tanks working to ban DEI programs in several states. He talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

