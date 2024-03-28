© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Daniel Kahneman, Nobel laureate and behavioral psychologist, dies at 90

Published March 28, 2024 at 7:45 AM MDT
Former President Barack Obama awards psychologist Daniel Kahneman with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. (Evan Vucci/AP)
Influential Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman has died at the age of 90. Kahneman’s work in the fields of behavioral psychology and economics was pioneering. It helped expose issues of bias in decision-making that demonstrated a propensity among people to make choices against their own interests.

Host Scott Tong is joined for a reflection on Kahneman’s long and storied life and vital work by University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School Professor Katherine Milkman, who knew Kahneman.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

