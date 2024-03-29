© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
AMC debuts 'Parish' starring Giancarlo Esposito Sunday

Published March 29, 2024 at 6:52 AM MDT

AMC debuts “Parish” on Sunday. The TV drama stars Giancarlo Esposito — an ace supporting player renowned for shows like “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul.”

Esposito steps into a lead role as a reformed criminal running a car service in New Orleans who gets pulled back into the life when his son is killed and his business collapses.

We discuss Esposito’s career and the show with NPR’s Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

