Democrat Marilyn Lands wins in Alabama on reproductive rights platform

Democrat Marilyn Lands has flipped a longtime Republican district in conservative Alabama. Lands and other Democrats believe that her strong campaigning on reproductive rights was key to her victory and provides a template for how the party could have success in the elections later this year.

Lands joins host Tiziana Dearing to talk about what her victory means for her state and party.

