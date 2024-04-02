Morning news brief
Iran accuses Israel of deadly attack on its consulate in Syria. Florida Supreme Court orders 6-week abortion ban to take effect May 1. Google to delete search data of millions who used incognito mode.
Copyright 2024 NPR
