© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Murder trial for Chad Daybell has begun. Follow along here.

Florida's new abortion ban and the race for the White House

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published April 3, 2024 at 6:37 AM MDT
A view of the Florida State Capitol building in Tallahassee, Florida.
A view of the Florida State Capitol building in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida is the last bastion of abortion access in the southeast – but that’s about to change.

Starting next month, the state will ban abortion past six weeks of pregnancy. It follows Monday’s decision by Florida’s state Supreme Court to uphold a 15-week abortion ban, a move that removed the barriers for a separate six-week ban to effect on May 1.

But in a separate ruling, the court also agreed to let residents weigh in on the issue through a November ballot measure that would enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

That could open a new path to victory for Joe Biden in the General Election.

What’s going on and why?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Rupert Allman

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate