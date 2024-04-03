© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Murder trial for Chad Daybell has begun. Follow along here.

Traveling for the solar eclipse? Prepare for flight delays and traffic jams

Published April 3, 2024 at 6:33 AM MDT
The moon descends over the sun's horizon during an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Eclipse superfans aren’t just traveling to see the rare astronomical event taking place next week; they’re purchasing flight tickets that fly along the path of totality to catch a closer glimpse of the remarkable phenomenon.

We speak with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how these flights work and what travelers can expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

