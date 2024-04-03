© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Murder trial for Chad Daybell has begun. Follow along here.

World Central Kitchen says aid workers were targeted in attack. Israel calls it a 'tragic incident'

Published April 3, 2024 at 7:11 AM MDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for the airstrikes that killed seven aid workers trying to deliver food with the charity World Central Kitchen. He said Tuesday night that Israel “deeply regrets the tragic incident,” which he called unintentional. But World Central Kitchen has a different view of the events, saying workers were “targeted.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Stephen Kalin, Wall Street Journal correspondent covering the Middle East.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate