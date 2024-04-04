Pressure is on the big names to perform in a pressure packed NCAA Women's Final Four
NPR's Ari Shapiro previews the NCAAW Final Four action between Iowa — UConn and South Carolina — with basketball writer Sabreena Merchant.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro previews the NCAAW Final Four action between Iowa — UConn and South Carolina — with basketball writer Sabreena Merchant.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.