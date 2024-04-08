Congress returns to work after a 2-week break with many items on the schedule
Lawmakers set to tackle a Senate impeachment trial of the Homeland Security Secretary, and ongoing debate over aid to Israel, Ukraine and other allies.
Copyright 2024 NPR
