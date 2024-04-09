© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Congress reconvenes on Ukraine aid, rebuilding Baltimore bridge

Published April 9, 2024 at 8:06 AM MDT

Congress has a lot on the agenda as lawmakers return from a two-week break.

The Senate takes up the impeachment trial of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Congress also has to decide on aid for Ukraine and funding for rebuilding the collapsed bridge in Baltimore.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

