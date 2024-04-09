© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

How a children’s book publisher is prioritizing diverse stories beyond heritage months

Published April 9, 2024 at 6:25 AM MDT
Jessica Echevarria is editorial director at Lee & Low Books. (Courtesy)
Jessica Echevarria is editorial director at Lee & Low Books. (Courtesy)

As the daughter of immigrants, Jessica Echevarria says she never saw herself represented in books growing up.

Now, rising up the ranks in her book publishing career, she has taken her lived experience to help make a change in diversifying the types of stories that children like her daughter have access to.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Echeverria, who is the editorial director at Lee & Low Books, about her team’s approach to elevating stories about everyone, for everyone.

The Lee & Low Books editorial team. (Courtesy)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate