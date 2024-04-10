Here are the White House's plans to limit PFAS in water systems
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ali Zaidi, President Biden's national climate advisor, about the first ever national standards on the amount of PFAS in drinking water.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ali Zaidi, President Biden's national climate advisor, about the first ever national standards on the amount of PFAS in drinking water.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.