Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

U.S., Japan and Philippines discuss China concerns at Trilateral Summit

Published April 11, 2024 at 6:06 AM MDT

The White House is hosting a meeting with the leaders of Japan and the Philippines this week as the three nations look to address their connected concerns about China — particularly the country’s posturing over claims to areas of the South China Sea.

Host Robin Young gets more on the meeting and the tensions from Yun Sun, a senior fellow and co-director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center.

