An Israeli teacher's Facebook posts supporting Palestinian rights led to his firing
After 35 years of teaching in Tel Aviv, an Israeli high school history teacher's pro-Palestinian views led to a campaign to get him fired.
Copyright 2024 NPR
After 35 years of teaching in Tel Aviv, an Israeli high school history teacher's pro-Palestinian views led to a campaign to get him fired.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.