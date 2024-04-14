© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Politics chat: Biden vows to continue support for Israel, aid package in the works

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Mara Liasson
Published April 14, 2024 at 6:02 AM MDT

Amid an attack by Iran, President Biden vows continued support for Israel and House leaders say they'll take up an aid package this week.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
