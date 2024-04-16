© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

In an effort to slow the rate of gun deaths many options have been put on the table

Published April 16, 2024 at 3:02 AM MDT

NPR's Michel Martin talks to gun violence researcher Garen Wintemute about the effectiveness of stricter guidelines and laws for firearms.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate