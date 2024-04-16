© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

The massive effort to clear the waterway in Baltimore

By Emily Hofstaedter
Published April 16, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT

Demolition is underway on the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. Crews are using fire to weaken the massive structure so it can be removed as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emily Hofstaedter

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate