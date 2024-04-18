It's been an up and down week for Trump's DJT stock
Shares of the company behind Truth Social — under stock ticker DJT — have had quite a volatile ride since their debut last month. Here's a look at what's been going on.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Shares of the company behind Truth Social — under stock ticker DJT — have had quite a volatile ride since their debut last month. Here's a look at what's been going on.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.