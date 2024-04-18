'We Grown Now' imbues hope in a coming-of-age story in a Chicago housing project
A gently poetic coming-of-age story, We Grown Now chronicles an adolescent friendship in Chicago's Cabrini Green housing project in the early 1990s.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A gently poetic coming-of-age story, We Grown Now chronicles an adolescent friendship in Chicago's Cabrini Green housing project in the early 1990s.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.