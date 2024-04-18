© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
'We Grown Now' imbues hope in a coming-of-age story in a Chicago housing project

By Bob Mondello
Published April 18, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT

A gently poetic coming-of-age story, We Grown Now chronicles an adolescent friendship in Chicago's Cabrini Green housing project in the early 1990s.

Bob Mondello
