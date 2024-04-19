© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Netflix stock takes a tumble despite strong start to 2024

Published April 19, 2024 at 7:33 AM MDT

Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing appears to be paying off, with a surge of new subscribers in the first quarter.

So why are investors feeling a little nervous about the streaming giant?

One reason: The company now says it will no longer share quarterly subscriber numbers starting in 2025.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg, about what’s next for the streaming giant.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate