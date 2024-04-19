© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Week in politics: Israel retaliates against Iran, Trump's criminal trial

Published April 19, 2024 at 7:06 AM MDT

We speak with ABC News political director Rick Klein and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers to discuss the U.S. response to Iran’s attack on Israel; jury selection in former President Donald Trump’s trial stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star; and the three foreign aid bills advancing in the House.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate