Trump's trials update
With jury selection concluded, opening statements are scheduled for Monday in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial. NPR talks with University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With jury selection concluded, opening statements are scheduled for Monday in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial. NPR talks with University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.