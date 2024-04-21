Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass safe after suspect breaks into official residence

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles arrested a suspect following a break-in at the home of Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday morning, officials said.

Bass and her family were not harmed when a suspect gained access to Getty House, the LA mayor's official residence on Irving Boulevard.

"Around 6:40 AM this morning an individual smashed a window to gain entry into the Getty House while occupied," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement on social media, adding that police responded and took a suspect into custody without incident.

"Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect," her office said in a statement.

The LAPD did not immediately release the name or other information about the suspect and said an investigation is ongoing.

Bass served as a Democratic member of Congress from 2011 until her election as the city's 43rd mayor in 2022. The former state Assembly leader is the first woman and second Black person to hold the post, after former Mayor Tom Bradley, who held the position from 1973 to 1993.

